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Job Scam Unveiled: Six Arrested in Massive Fraud Involving District Courts

Six individuals, including key conspirators Jason and Lavina D'souza, were arrested for orchestrating a fraud scheme that cheated over 450 job seekers by promising employment in district courts. The scam collected lakhs of rupees from applicants, issuing fake documents. Police have seized Rs 38 lakh so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:32 IST
Job Scam Unveiled: Six Arrested in Massive Fraud Involving District Courts
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In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended six individuals involved in a large-scale job scam, targeting aspirants seeking employment in district courts across the state. The accused, including masterminds Jason D'souza and his wife Lavina, allegedly duped over 450 candidates.

The fraudulent operation involved promises of employment in roles such as Process Server, Peon, SDA, FDA, and driver. Police have seized Rs 38 lakh in cash from the suspects, collected from victims under the pretense of job placement fees.

Operating out of Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru, the accused reportedly forged court documents to back their claims, misleading aspirants with fake court order copies. Two separate police cases have been filed, and investigations are ongoing to trace remaining associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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