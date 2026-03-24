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Controversial Transgender Rights Amendment Bill Passed

The Lok Sabha has passed a bill amending legal protections for transgender persons. The new legislation aims to enhance penalties and exclude social orientations from its scope. Critics argue it undermines rights for those identifying with various sexual orientations, urging further scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:08 IST
Controversial Transgender Rights Amendment Bill Passed
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha has passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, amidst controversy and opposition. The bill aims to refine existing laws by focusing on protection for individuals affected by biological issues.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized that the amendment would enhance legal recognition for transgender individuals, increasing penalties for misuse with up to 14 years imprisonment.

Opposition members criticized the amendment, arguing it stripped away rights for those identifying as gay or lesbian and called for deeper consultation by a standing committee. Despite the debate, the bill passed without adopting opposition amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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