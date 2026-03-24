Bolsonaro Moved From ICU: A Step Forward Amid Health Crisis

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a standard hospital room in Brasilia, following treatment for bronchopneumonia. The 71-year-old was admitted on March 13 with a severe lung infection.

Medical staff report that while Bolsonaro is improving, he remains on intravenous antibiotic therapy and receives both respiratory and motor physiotherapy. However, they have yet to provide an estimate for when he will be discharged from the hospital.

Local news sources, including G1 and CNN Brasil, initially reported the update, citing statements from his physician Brasil Caiado. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is serving a 27-year sentence for orchestrating a coup attempt after losing the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)