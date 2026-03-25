Karnataka Initiates Pioneering Palliative Care Committee

The Karnataka government has established a state-level technical advisory committee to oversee the development and monitoring of palliative care services in the region, officials announced on Wednesday.

Chaired by retired IAS officer Dr. Raj Kumar Khatri, the committee consists of members from government health departments, prominent Bengaluru-based medical institutions, and NGOs involved in palliative care. It will serve as the primary advisory body for the implementation and review of the State Palliative Care Policy and guidelines.

The committee's responsibilities include recommending standards and protocols for different levels of care, advising on policy matters, and coordinating with departments concerning Essential Narcotic Drugs. It aims to integrate palliative care with existing health programs and oversee state and district action plans to expand services, improving overall quality of life for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)