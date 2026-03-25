Left Menu

Karnataka Initiates Pioneering Palliative Care Committee

Karnataka's government has formed a state-level technical advisory committee to oversee palliative care services. The committee, led by Dr. Raj Kumar Khatri, will develop guidelines, advise on policy, and improve palliative care accessibility, aligning with national programs. The initiative aims to enhance patient and family quality of life facing serious illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:38 IST
Karnataka Initiates Pioneering Palliative Care Committee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has established a state-level technical advisory committee to oversee the development and monitoring of palliative care services in the region, officials announced on Wednesday.

Chaired by retired IAS officer Dr. Raj Kumar Khatri, the committee consists of members from government health departments, prominent Bengaluru-based medical institutions, and NGOs involved in palliative care. It will serve as the primary advisory body for the implementation and review of the State Palliative Care Policy and guidelines.

The committee's responsibilities include recommending standards and protocols for different levels of care, advising on policy matters, and coordinating with departments concerning Essential Narcotic Drugs. It aims to integrate palliative care with existing health programs and oversee state and district action plans to expand services, improving overall quality of life for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments

Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments

 India
2
Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

 Global
3
Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

 India
4
EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026