SafeTree Leads the Way: Surrogacy Insurance Demand Soars by 50% in India

SafeTree, India's preeminent surrogate insurance provider, is witnessing a remarkable 50% uptick in insurance demand. This surge is attributed to the evolving landscape of surrogacy in India, characterized by the industry's movement towards regulation and structured compliance under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act.

The company, having insured over 1,800 surrogate mothers across 17 Indian states, emphasizes the critical role of insurance in safeguarding surrogate mothers and prospective parents. With the demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies on the rise due to infertility issues and declining fertility rates, insurance coverage is increasingly seen as a cornerstone of ethical surrogacy.

Vikas Anand, CEO of SafeTree, stresses the importance of enhanced insurance coverage given the medical risks associated with surrogate pregnancies. As medical inflation drives up claims costs, the need for insurance that aligns with regulatory standards becomes more pressing. Experts now recommend a minimum coverage of ₹10 lakh, asserting insurance as a fundamental component in ethical surrogacy practices.