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Revolutionary AI-Assisted Knee Surgery Restores Mobility in Hours

A 74-year-old man regained his mobility within hours after an AI-assisted bilateral knee surgery at Sarvodaya Hospital in Delhi-NCR. The procedure, leveraging Intellijoint AI navigation technology, restored his joint function following years of debilitating knee pain. This surgery showcases the promising integration of AI in orthopedic procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:27 IST
Revolutionary AI-Assisted Knee Surgery Restores Mobility in Hours
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A groundbreaking surgery at a private hospital in Delhi-NCR enabled a 74-year-old man to walk mere hours after undergoing AI-assisted bilateral knee surgery. The operation was performed at Sarvodaya Hospital using Intellijoint AI-assisted navigation technology, known for its precision in implant placement and improved surgical outcomes.

Over the past three years, the patient suffered from severe knee pain, impacting his daily life. Traditional medical interventions proved ineffective, leading the medical team, led by Dr. Anchit Uppal, to choose AI-assisted knee resurfacing. This advanced method promises enhanced joint durability and function, crucial for sustaining the patient's active lifestyle.

Dr. Uppal explained that AI-assisted navigation systems enable precise intraoperative assessments and implant positioning. This surgical innovation signals the increasing reliance on AI and augmented reality in orthopedic procedures, offering patients faster recovery times and improved mobility. Sarvodaya Hospital noted that such technology not only preserves more healthy tissue but also reduces post-operative complications, setting a new benchmark in knee surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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