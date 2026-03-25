Probing Justice: The Amritsar Warehousing Corporation Official's Tragic End
Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has called for a judicial probe into the suicide of a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official, suggesting skepticism about the CBI's integrity under current government leadership. This contrasts with other Congress leaders demanding a CBI investigation into the tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress Chief, stirred political waves by demanding a judicial inquiry into the tragic suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a warehousing corporation official in Amritsar.
Expressing distrust in the CBI's credibility, Warring diverged from fellow Congress leaders who sought a CBI probe, which he claims has been ineffective under BJP governance.
This has intensified political tensions, with rival parties accusing Warring of undermining the CBI investigation to relieve pressure on Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party-led administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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