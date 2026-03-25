Delhi's First Public-Private Medical College Set for Development

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking a significant step by planning its inaugural medical college in collaboration with a private partner. The site chosen for this ambitious project is the Rajan Babu TB Hospital campus in north Delhi's Kingsway Camp. Alongside the college, an affiliated hospital is also on the cards, aiming to enhance healthcare services in the region.

Initially planned to be discussed at the recent Standing Committee meeting, the proposal is now rescheduled for March 30. The project requires approval from the House before any work starts, with the plans already shared with the Delhi government. Officials revealed that around 60 acres of land are earmarked for this development, addressing the long-standing issue of underutilized space.

In a bid to streamline services and address operational difficulties faced in the past, the MCD plans to segregate the previously merged Rajan Babu TB Hospital and Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital starting in 2024. By adopting a public-private partnership model, the project promises affordable healthcare and diagnostic services, particularly for economically disadvantaged sections. The civic body's vision also includes an expansion of undergraduate medical seats across its institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)