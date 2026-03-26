Senegal Fights CAF's Controversial Decision to Overturn AFCON Victory

Senegal's soccer authority has announced an all-out legal fight against the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) recent decision to annul their African Cup of Nations victory. This contentious ruling, they claim, could set a dangerous precedent in the sports world.

Renowned international lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo Perez criticized the decision, calling it irrational and asserting that such moves could see football titles decided in courtrooms instead of on the field. Senegal has lodged a formal appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking to overturn CAF's decision.

With the case attracting significant global attention, Senegal's football fanatics eagerly anticipate the trophy's presentation at the Stade de France, even as their team's legal battle moves forward. They argue that the CAF panel has yet to justify its decision, maintaining that Senegal rightfully retains their championship status.