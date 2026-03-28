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The Power of B12: Boosting Baby's Brain Through Maternal Supplementation

A study published in BMJ Paediatrics Open reveals that enhancing Vitamin B12 supplementation during pregnancy improves early brain development in babies, particularly within vegetarian populations. Conducted in India and Nepal, the research highlights significant maternal and infant benefits from higher B12 intake, urging changes to antenatal care practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:30 IST
The Power of B12: Boosting Baby's Brain Through Maternal Supplementation
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  • India

A groundbreaking study published in BMJ Paediatrics Open highlights significant benefits of enhanced Vitamin B12 supplementation during pregnancy, particularly among vegetarian women. Conducted across India and Nepal, the research indicated improvements in maternal and infant health outcomes driven by increased B12 intake.

Led by Dr. Jitender Nagpal of the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research in Delhi, the study involved vegetarian women in their first trimester. Participants received either high or low doses of Vitamin B12, revealing a marked improvement in B12 status and early brain development among infants whose mothers received the higher dosage.

The findings underscore the inadequacy of current antenatal care guidelines, which often neglect Vitamin B12, and suggest a simple, cost-effective strategy to enhance maternal and infant health significantly. Dr. Nagpal advocated for revising antenatal nutritional strategies to embrace routine Vitamin B12 supplementation.

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