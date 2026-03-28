Royal Call for Global Diabetes Stigma Shift

In a powerful call to action, Padmaja Kumari Parmar, a member of the former Udaipur royal family, addressed the Global Summit to End Diabetes Stigma on Saturday. Parmar, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for four decades, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate stigma and discrimination associated with the condition.

Speaking on behalf of the international delegation, Parmar highlighted the personal and widespread impact of diabetes-related prejudice. She urged for more open conversations and shared that overcoming such stigmas is a step towards dignity for those affected.

The summit, co-hosted by 'Friends of Mewar' and supported by the International Diabetes Federation, drew over 300 delegates from 30 nations. It aimed to create a global roadmap to address diabetes stigma, with officials pointing out that nearly 80% of individuals with diabetes experience stigma worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)