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Royal Call for Global Diabetes Stigma Shift

Padmaja Kumari Parmar, from the erstwhile Udaipur royal family, called for a global change in the perception of diabetes, advocating against stigma and discrimination. Speaking at the Global Summit to End Diabetes Stigma, she shared her experience with Type 1 diabetes, emphasizing the need for empathy and greater awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:21 IST
Royal Call for Global Diabetes Stigma Shift
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful call to action, Padmaja Kumari Parmar, a member of the former Udaipur royal family, addressed the Global Summit to End Diabetes Stigma on Saturday. Parmar, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for four decades, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate stigma and discrimination associated with the condition.

Speaking on behalf of the international delegation, Parmar highlighted the personal and widespread impact of diabetes-related prejudice. She urged for more open conversations and shared that overcoming such stigmas is a step towards dignity for those affected.

The summit, co-hosted by 'Friends of Mewar' and supported by the International Diabetes Federation, drew over 300 delegates from 30 nations. It aimed to create a global roadmap to address diabetes stigma, with officials pointing out that nearly 80% of individuals with diabetes experience stigma worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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