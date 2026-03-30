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Tragic Toll of Torrential Rains in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Heavy rains in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have resulted in nine deaths, including eight children, and injured 47 people. The adverse weather has caused significant structural damage, affecting regions like Bannu and North Waziristan. Rescue operations are in full effect, and intermittent rain is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:36 IST
Tragic Toll of Torrential Rains in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tragedy struck in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where intense rainfall has claimed the lives of nine individuals, including eight children. Over the past week, relentless downpours have injured 47 people and caused substantial structural damage, as reported by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The majority of fatalities occurred due to the collapse of roofs and walls of homes affected by the persistent rainfall since March 25. A woman was also among those killed, while the PDMA's initial report revealed that at least six houses have been partially damaged due to the elements.

Rescue operations led by PDMA, Rescue 1122, and district administrations are underway in the worst-hit districts of Bannu and North Waziristan. Authorities are coordinating relief efforts and have advised residents to heed safety warnings while avoiding unnecessary travel, particularly in vulnerable tourist areas, as intermittent rain is projected in the coming days.

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