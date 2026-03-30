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Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over Gulf Remarks

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized PM Modi for alleging that Congress made remarks endangering Indians in the Gulf. She emphasized the importance of unity and finding solutions to issues arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Gandhi called for a Parliament discussion to address these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:35 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over Gulf Remarks
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent accusations, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticized his comments about the opposition's 'dangerous' statements regarding Indians in the Gulf. She questioned the government's strategy for safeguarding Indians amid the rising tensions in West Asia.

Gandhi, addressing journalists at the Parliament House complex, emphasized that lives are at risk and stressed the urgency of the situation. She urged for political unity and called for a parliamentary debate to discuss solutions for the expanding crises, including the economic impact on essential commodities like gas, petrol, and diesel.

In response to Modi's address in Kerala, where he accused Congress of putting nearly a crore of Indian lives in danger for political gain, Gandhi demanded a transparent plan from the government to address the situation comprehensively. Modi maintained that Indian embassies were working tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens abroad.

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