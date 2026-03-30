Left Menu

Padmaja's Sweet Political Revenge in Thrissur

BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal termed her roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur as 'sweet revenge' against her former party, Congress. She felt sidelined during a past campaign. Padmaja celebrated this opportunity as the happiest day of her life, marking a significant political moment for her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:36 IST
Padmaja's Sweet Political Revenge in Thrissur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and NDA candidate Padmaja Venugopal described her participation in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a moment of 'sweet revenge' against her former party, the Congress.

Padmaja, who is the daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, recalled her grievances from the 2021 campaign when she was denied a chance to share the stage with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi despite being a candidate.

She expressed delight in finally having the opportunity to join Modi, stating it was the happiest day of her life. The event, featuring three NDA candidates, drew significant public attention and elevated BJP's campaign efforts in Thrissur.

TRENDING

1
Russian Oil Resurgence: Strategic Supply to Cuba

Russian Oil Resurgence: Strategic Supply to Cuba

 Russia
2
Espionage Fallout: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Accusations

Espionage Fallout: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Accusations

 Russian Federation
3
Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

 India
4
Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026