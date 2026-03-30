Padmaja's Sweet Political Revenge in Thrissur

BJP leader and NDA candidate Padmaja Venugopal described her participation in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a moment of 'sweet revenge' against her former party, the Congress.

Padmaja, who is the daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, recalled her grievances from the 2021 campaign when she was denied a chance to share the stage with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi despite being a candidate.

She expressed delight in finally having the opportunity to join Modi, stating it was the happiest day of her life. The event, featuring three NDA candidates, drew significant public attention and elevated BJP's campaign efforts in Thrissur.