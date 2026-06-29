BJP's Nitin Nabin Prays at Warangal's Bhadrakali Temple, Vows Telangana Development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, during a strategic visit to Telangana, paid homage at the sacred Bhadrakali Mata Temple in Warangal. He was flanked by Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao and senior party figures during the solemn prayers.

Nabin expressed hopes for the prosperity of Telangana's people, invoking the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali for national well-being. 'Mother Bhadrakali's blessings are a source of empowerment for the universe,' he asserted, reinforcing the BJP's pledge to uphold sites of spiritual value.

Highlighting the significance of heritage conservation, Nabin vowed to promote the historic Bhadrakali temple, ensuring its prominence as a cornerstone of cultural faith. This initiative is part of the BJP’s broader efforts to strengthen its roots in Telangana ahead of upcoming elections, with a promise of a 'double-engine government' dedicated to progress and public service.