Lupin Secures USFDA Tentative Approval for Sugammadex Generic
Lupin Ltd has obtained tentative approval from the US FDA for its generic version of Sugammadex injection. This drug is used to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants during surgery. The approval affirms the drug's bioequivalence to Merck's Bridion, targeting neuromuscular blockade in surgical patients.
- Country:
- India
Lupin Ltd, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, announced that it has secured tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Sugammadex injection.
This generic medication is intended for reversing the effects of muscle relaxants used during surgical procedures. The USFDA's approval covers Sugammadex Injection in 200 mg/2 mL and 500 mg/5 mL single-dose vials, which are deemed bioequivalent to Merck's Bridion.
The medication is indicated for reversing neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide, available for adult and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery, Lupin confirmed in its regulatory filing on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Lupin
- USFDA
- Sugammadex
- generic
- approval
- surgery
- neuromuscular
- Bridion
- pharmaceutical
- injection
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