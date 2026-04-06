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Haryana's Bold Move: Addressing Doctor Shortages with Lucrative Contracts

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced the recruitment of 195 specialist doctors to tackle shortages in government hospitals. The initiative offers competitive pay to attract talent, especially in Nuh district, promising to improve healthcare services and lighten current doctors' workloads, emphasizing maternal and child health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:40 IST
Haryana's Bold Move: Addressing Doctor Shortages with Lucrative Contracts
Doctors
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Health Ministry is taking decisive steps to address the shortage of specialist doctors in its government hospitals. On Monday, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced the contractual recruitment of 195 specialist doctors, focusing on transparently selecting qualified individuals based on merit.

To attract specialists, particularly to the Nuh district, the government has approved competitive remuneration. Doctors with basic qualifications will earn Rs 1 lakh per month in most districts, while MD/MS/DNB-qualified professionals will earn Rs 1.5 lakh. In Nuh, these amounts increase to Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, creating a strong incentive for specialists to serve in that region.

Highlighting the goal of improving healthcare across the state, Rao emphasized the recruitment's focus on departments crucial to maternal and child healthcare. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare quality and accessibility, reduce existing doctors' workload, and ensure services reach even the most remote areas, significantly benefitting the public health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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