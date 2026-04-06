Haryana CM Criticizes Mamata, Unveils Vajpayee Statue
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, labeling her as "more dangerous than the communists." Saini unveiled a Vajpayee statue on BJP's foundation day and addressed administrative issues in Haryana. He also commented on cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, attributing it to Congress's internal problems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took aim at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, calling her "more dangerous than the communists," at an event marking BJP's foundation day.
Saini unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address West Bengal's issues, asserting that no one in the state dared speak out under Banerjee's leadership.
The Chief Minister also addressed recent cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections and highlighted Congress's internal challenges, questioning their ability to maintain order within their ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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