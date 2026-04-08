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Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Notable Absences Define the Week in Sports

This week's sports news features the Atlanta Braves winning against the Los Angeles Angels after a heated brawl, Paul Skenes' stellar performance for the Pirates against the Padres, and notable absences of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson from the Masters. Other highlights include strategic moves in basketball and golf victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:25 IST
Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Notable Absences Define the Week in Sports
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The Atlanta Braves secured a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, highlighted by a benches-clearing brawl. Ozzie Albies and Eli White led the charge offensively, contributing crucial runs in Anaheim, California.

In baseball, Paul Skenes delivered a pitching gem, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-1 triumph over the San Diego Padres. Skenes nearly achieved a no-hitter, giving up only two hits and striking out six batters.

Significant sports news also includes Ferdinand Mendoza opting out of attending the NFL draft, and the absence of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at the Masters resonates within the golfing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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