Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

In a disturbing development, at least 20 individuals have been killed in an attack by armed men in Nigeria's northwestern Niger state, authorities confirmed late on Tuesday. The incident adds to the escalating violence plaguing the region.

The attack took place in the Shiroro district, an area plagued by kidnapping gangs and Islamist militants. According to Niger state police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun, gunmen stormed the villages of Bagna and Erena. Security forces responded, but two community guards and a driver were among the casualties. Residents reported that the attackers also destroyed homes and maintained control for hours.

The violence forced some villagers to flee to safer areas, including Gwada, Zumba, and Galadima Kogo. Nigeria's pressing security concerns have led President Bola Tinubu to propose that the country's 36 states establish their own police forces to combat the increasing violence effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)