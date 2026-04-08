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Samay Raina: Comedy, Controversy, and Comeback

Comedian Samay Raina discusses the backlash from the first season of his controversial show 'India's Got Latent,' which led to multiple FIRs against him. In a new stand-up special, Raina reflects on the ensuing chaos, a decision to remove the show from YouTube, and his plans for a wilder second season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:26 IST
Samay Raina: Comedy, Controversy, and Comeback
Samay Raina
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian Samay Raina has announced plans for a second season of his controversial show 'India's Got Latent.' The disclosure came during a recent stand-up special, where Raina shared insights on the aftermath of last year's uproar that resulted in multiple FIRs following a contentious joke by Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

The joke caused widespread outrage, prompting Raina to delete the show from YouTube. He movingly recalled the emotional toll, particularly an incident involving his friend and venue owner at Habitat club, whose family was inadvertently caught in the fallout. Raina expressed deep guilt over the situation, which escalated to involve local authorities.

Despite the controversy, Raina remains undeterred and is planning a much bolder forthcoming season. Emphasizing the complex role of humor amidst societal issues, he cited George Orwell's idea about jokes as forms of revolution. Raina's special, already viral, also offers a candid critique of media and pop-cultural figures while reflecting on the nuances of comedic expression under societal constraints.

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