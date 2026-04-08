Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Reject 'Sanghi Group' in Upcoming Elections

In a charged political address, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin warned that Tamil Nadu risks becoming regressive if the AIADMK, in alliance with the BJP-referenced 'Sanghi group', secures a win in the April 23 Assembly election.

Stalin emphasized the critical nature of the forthcoming polls, urging the electorate to reject the AIADMK-led NDA to foster state development under DMK leadership. He alleged the central government showed reluctance in providing necessary funds to Tamil Nadu.

While campaigning for DMK alliance candidates in Avadi and Tiruttani, Stalin called on party members to engage in a robust door-to-door campaign, explaining how DMK initiatives would benefit the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)