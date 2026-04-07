Empowering the Pillars of Healthcare: Nurses in Focus
Rahul Gandhi calls for supporting and empowering nurses in India's healthcare system. He emphasizes the need to address nurses' concerns and highlights Kerala's contributions through its values of hard work, honesty, and empathy. The video shared on social media coincides with the Kerala election campaigning.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, underscored the necessity for a healthcare system that empowers nurses. In a recent interaction with nurses from Kerala, he emphasized that their voices are crucial to India's healthcare priorities.
Gandhi praised the indispensable role nurses play, especially those from Kerala who embody values of hard work, honesty, and empathy. He noted that Kerala's investment in education and healthcare fosters generations of committed professionals.
However, Gandhi also highlighted significant challenges, such as staff shortages and the need for improved nursing education. These issues, he stated, fundamentally affect care quality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Rahul Gandhi
- healthcare
- nurses
- Kerala
- India
- education
- training
- shortage
- empathy
- hard work
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