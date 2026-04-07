Karnataka's Bold Step: Mandatory Audit on Adolescent Pregnancies

The Karnataka government announced on Tuesday a groundbreaking order that mandates a comprehensive audit for all adolescent pregnancy cases statewide. This initiative targets pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 18 years.

The order, enforced by the Taluk Health Officer, aims to systematically track and address the root causes of adolescent pregnancies. The objective is to bolster early identification, preventive interventions, and counselling through a collaborative approach encompassing the health, education, and social welfare sectors.

The audit will evaluate socio-medical factors such as age at marriage, educational attainment, and reproductive health awareness. Additionally, it aims to bridge service delivery gaps in current support programs. A dedicated audit committee at the Taluk level will ensure thorough oversight and execution of the directive while adhering to confidentiality and legal obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)