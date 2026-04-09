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ExcelGrow India: Pioneering Wellness Solutions Across India

ExcelGrow India is rapidly expanding its range of wellness and OTC products across India, both offline and online. The brand's Nuolyf line addresses modern health challenges, while Recovr focuses on pain management. ExcelGrow's presence extends to over 10,000 outlets and top e-commerce platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:48 IST
ExcelGrow India: Pioneering Wellness Solutions Across India
  • Country:
  • United States

ExcelGrow India is setting new standards in the wellness and nutraceutical industry, expanding its reach to over 10,000 retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms across key Indian states. The company is committed to offering high-quality and accessible healthcare solutions to every Indian household, with a growing portfolio of OTC products.

Under the flagship brand Nuolyf, ExcelGrow addresses modern health challenges with science-backed nutrition, including supplements and organic products. Their expansion strategy includes a dedicated line of single-herb natural and organic products like Ashwagandha Power and Moringa Power, targeting consumers who value efficacy and transparency.

In a competitive market, ExcelGrow India not only focuses on product diversity but also prioritizes quality and safety. The company's operations are supported by GMP-certified manufacturing and rigorous quality control protocols. With a robust pipeline of upcoming launches, ExcelGrow is poised to become a leader in India's OTC and wellness segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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