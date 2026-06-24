France's Heatwave Crisis: Poultry Industry in Peril

Frances Extreme Heat Has Killed Hundreds Of Thousands Of Poultry

Unrelenting heat in France has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of poultry, pushing local authorities to consider on-site burials amidst overwhelmed carcass collection services.

The devastating loss coincides with a record-setting heatwave sweeping Western Europe, with France experiencing temperatures of 44.3 degrees Celsius. This extreme weather has disrupted various sectors, from education to agriculture.

Poultry deaths in top-producing regions highlight an urgent crisis, with officials estimating significant mortality. Technical and environmental evaluations are underway for potential on-farm burials to cope with the overwhelming number of carcasses.