France's Heatwave Crisis: Poultry Industry in Peril
Unprecedented heat in France has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of poultry, pressuring carcass collection services and leading to potential on-farm burials in major poultry-producing regions. As Western Europe faces a scorching heatwave, France's agriculture industry grapples with severe challenges.
Unrelenting heat in France has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of poultry, pushing local authorities to consider on-site burials amidst overwhelmed carcass collection services.
The devastating loss coincides with a record-setting heatwave sweeping Western Europe, with France experiencing temperatures of 44.3 degrees Celsius. This extreme weather has disrupted various sectors, from education to agriculture.
Poultry deaths in top-producing regions highlight an urgent crisis, with officials estimating significant mortality. Technical and environmental evaluations are underway for potential on-farm burials to cope with the overwhelming number of carcasses.
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