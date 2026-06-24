France's Heatwave Crisis: Poultry Industry in Peril

Unprecedented heat in France has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of poultry, pressuring carcass collection services and leading to potential on-farm burials in major poultry-producing regions. As Western Europe faces a scorching heatwave, France's agriculture industry grapples with severe challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances Extreme Heat Has Killed Hundreds Of Thousands Of Poultry | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:04 IST
France's Heatwave Crisis: Poultry Industry in Peril
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Unrelenting heat in France has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of poultry, pushing local authorities to consider on-site burials amidst overwhelmed carcass collection services.

The devastating loss coincides with a record-setting heatwave sweeping Western Europe, with France experiencing temperatures of 44.3 degrees Celsius. This extreme weather has disrupted various sectors, from education to agriculture.

Poultry deaths in top-producing regions highlight an urgent crisis, with officials estimating significant mortality. Technical and environmental evaluations are underway for potential on-farm burials to cope with the overwhelming number of carcasses.

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