Central Auckland Opens First Public Primary Birthing Unit

Health New Zealand has officially opened its first primary birthing unit in central Auckland, offering women and their families a new option for childbirth in a supportive, midwifery-led environment. Associate Health Minister Casey Costello opened the facility, named Whānau Ngā Uri, describing it as an important step toward giving expectant mothers greater choice while strengthening maternity services in one of the country's busiest regions.

Located in Parnell, the new unit will operate around the clock and is expected to support up to 400 women and their families each year. Designed to provide a calm and welcoming atmosphere, the centre offers a home-like setting while remaining close to Auckland City Hospital, allowing women to be transferred quickly if specialist medical care becomes necessary during labour or after birth.

Costello praised the clinicians, midwives and partner organisations involved in bringing the project to completion, saying their dedication has helped create a service that will benefit families across central Auckland for years to come.She said every woman deserves the opportunity to choose the birthing experience that best suits her needs and those of her family, adding that the new unit strengthens the range of maternity services available in the region.

Midwifery-led care designed to support mothers before and after birth

Whānau Ngā Uri has been built to deliver comprehensive maternity services under the care of experienced midwives. The facility features three modern birthing suites, with each room fully equipped to support water births, giving women additional options during labour. A shared family space has also been created to help families spend quality time together in a comfortable environment before returning home.

The unit will be staffed by a team of 10 Health New Zealand midwives, with two midwives present onsite at all times to ensure continuous care for mothers and newborns. Services will include acute maternity assessments, support for births attended by both Health New Zealand and community midwives, along with a range of antenatal and postnatal services.

Women receiving care at the facility will also have access to important treatments and follow-up care, including vaccinations, anti-D injections, iron infusions and primary health assessments, helping ensure both mothers and babies receive ongoing medical support beyond childbirth.

The service has been introduced in response to strong demand for maternity care across metro Auckland, where approximately 65 babies are born every day. Health officials believe the addition of dedicated primary birthing capacity will help distribute maternity services more effectively across the region while easing pressure on hospital-based facilities.

The centre is also expected to play an important role in developing New Zealand's future maternity workforce. It will serve as a clinical training site for midwifery and medical students while providing structured mentoring and practical experience for newly graduated midwives beginning their careers.

Budget investment strengthens maternity services across New Zealand

Women who give birth at Whānau Ngā Uri will receive priority access to remain at the facility for a funded three-day postnatal stay, with accommodation and care provided by Birthcare through Health New Zealand funding. The extended recovery period is designed to give mothers additional time to rest, recover physically, bond with their newborn babies and gain confidence before returning home.

Costello said the days immediately following childbirth can be physically and emotionally demanding, making adequate recovery time an essential part of quality maternity care. She believes mothers should never feel pressured to leave healthcare facilities before they are ready, particularly during such an important stage of early parenthood.

The opening of the new birthing unit supports the Government's wider investment in maternity services announced in Budget 2026. The Budget includes $34.4 million over four years to increase maternity care capacity, strengthen the workforce and ensure women across New Zealand continue to receive up to three days of publicly funded postnatal care.

The investment is intended to improve access to maternity services while supporting healthcare professionals delivering care in communities experiencing growing demand. By expanding both facilities and workforce capability, the Government hopes to improve experiences for mothers and babies while creating a more sustainable maternity system for the future.

Costello said the launch of Whānau Ngā Uri represents a significant improvement for maternity care in central Auckland and reflects the Government's commitment to providing families with greater choice, high-quality support and the best possible start during one of life's most important moments.