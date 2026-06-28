Venezuela's Earthquake Crisis: Race Against Time to Save Survivors

Venezuela's devastating earthquakes have led to over 1,400 deaths, with thousands more unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with international teams working alongside locals. The government's response faces criticism, while aid continues to pour in. Time is short for finding survivors amidst the devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thirtythree People Have Been Rescued So Far This Weekend After Venezuelas Devastating Twin Earthquakes | Updated: 28-06-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 20:40 IST
Venezuela's Earthquake Crisis: Race Against Time to Save Survivors
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Venezuela is grappling with the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes that struck the coastal state of La Guaira, resulting in over 1,400 deaths as of Saturday. Numerous people remain unaccounted for, while rescue teams race against time to find survivors.

Foreign rescue workers have joined local efforts, working tirelessly to pull individuals from the rubble. Despite the government narrowing access to aid routes, civilian volunteers persist in assisting rescue operations. Nonetheless, the growing risk of aftershocks and infrastructural damage continues to pose threats to rescuers and residents alike.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez's administration is under scrutiny for its handling of the crisis, as international support and aid flood into the region. Political implications loom as humanitarian and rescue efforts dominate the nation's priorities.

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