Russell Triumphs at Spielberg: A Grand Prix to Remember
George Russell clinched victory in the Austrian Grand Prix, cutting teammate Kimi Antonelli's lead to 40 points. With Max Verstappen finishing closely, the race was a thrilling spectacle at Spielberg. Mercedes now lead the constructors' standings, and Russell prepares for the British GP with newfound momentum.
George Russell emerged victorious in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, slashing Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's Formula One lead to 40 points.
The race unfolded dramatically with Max Verstappen finishing 1.6 seconds behind following a setback in qualifying. Spectators were treated to an exhilarating chase to the finish line at Spielberg.
This win marks Russell's second of the season, reigniting his championship aspirations. As the constructors' standings see Mercedes leading with 302 points, Russell now heads into the British GP with a confidence boost, despite enduring a drinks system malfunction during this 'heat hazard' race.
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