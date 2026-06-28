Serena's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter at Wimbledon
Serena Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, marks her return to the All England Club after stepping away from tennis in 2022. With a new outlook on her career, Williams faces Maya Joint in the first round and participates in doubles with her sister Venus. The tournament runs from June 29 to July 12.
Serena Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is back at the All England Club, gearing up for a highly anticipated return. The 44-year-old tennis legend faces Australia's Maya Joint in the first round, aiming to make a mark after her previous early exit in 2022.
Williams, who stepped away from tennis to focus on other aspects of her life, returns with a refreshed perspective. 'My expectations are definitely different,' she shared, expressing excitement for her renewed opportunity to compete with fresh eyes.
The American, who last competed in the U.S. Open in 2022, is also set to play doubles alongside her sister Venus. As she steps back onto the court, she's fueled by the passion for her craft, ready to embrace every moment of her comeback story.
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