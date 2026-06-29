From Flies to Formula: Key Developments in Health

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Us

Health news took a significant turn with the U.S. and Mexico's inauguration of a sterile fly production plant in Chiapas. This joint effort aims to combat the New World screwworm outbreak that has disrupted cross-border cattle trade.

President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins marked this $50 million plant's opening, which hopes to eventually release 100 million sterile flies weekly to reduce screwworm populations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department closed its criminal investigation into Abbott Laboratories related to baby formula contamination. The department is moving towards civil penalties after probing the company’s handling of an incident associated with deadly bacteria and infant deaths.