Health Industry Updates: Ebola Threat, Natera's Cancer Trials, and FDA Peptide Reviews

The health landscape is shifting with major developments taking center stage. Natera Teams up with Aveta in genetic testing efforts to better monitor treatments for head and neck cancer, marking a rise in biotechnology collaborations. Stocks of Natera experienced a mild uptick as market optimism for these innovations grows.

Africa faces another potential economic setback as the United Nations warns the Ebola outbreak could cost the continent billions and jobs. Immediate funding is sought by the Africa CDC for the Ebola strain named Bundibugyo, emphasizing the pressing need for continued research and intervention to curtail the disease's spread.

In pharmaceutical news, the FDA is busy assessing drugs that promise healthier tomorrows. These include generics from Sandoz and Hybio that may revolutionize weight management and diabetes treatment. Meanwhile, collaborations in autoimmune drug development are becoming notable, with Hong Kong's Metis TechBio and U.S.'s Boulevard Bio leading the charge.