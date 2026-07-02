Revolution in Elder Health Care: Medicare's Expansion of Affordable Obesity Medications

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Analysisolder Americans Left Out Of Costly Glp Craze Expected To Flock To New Program Millions More Americans Will Qualify For Obesity Medications At Just A Month Under A New Medicare Program Starting On Wednesday

In a significant move, millions of aging Americans will soon have access to affordable obesity medications under a novel Medicare initiative launched this week. This program slashes the cost for seniors to just $50 monthly, introducing medications from major players like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly as standalone weight-loss solutions.

However, the legal landscape faces turbulence as a federal judge barred Colorado's attempt to limit the price of Amgen's arthritis drug, Enbrel. The injunction reignited debates over state intervention and its impacts on pharmaceutical pricing and distribution negotiations with wholesalers.

In parallel developments, groundbreaking advances in medical trials continue as AstraZeneca collaborates with CSPC on kidney disease treatments, while PureTech accelerates efforts in lung disease drug trials, underscoring ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector.