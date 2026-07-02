Himachal Pradesh Reclaims Hydroelectric Projects from SJVNL
In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the takeover of three major hydroelectric projects from SJVNL to bolster the state's control over natural resources. The initiative emphasizes the state's commitment to optimizing benefits from its hydropower assets for public welfare.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered the authorities to reclaim three significant hydroelectric projects from the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL). This strategic shift underscores the state's intent to harness its natural resources for the betterment of its economy and residents.
During a high-level Power department meeting, CM Sukhu mandated the initiation of the takeover process for the Sunni (382 MW), Luhri Stage-I (210 MW), and Dhaulasidh (66 MW) projects. These projects were initially allocated to SJVNL. Sukhu reiterated that hydropower remains the backbone of the state's economy and emphasized the government's resolve to safeguard the public's interest.
The Chief Minister also directed renegotiations over the terms of the 500 MW Duggar project with NHPC, particularly concerning the proposed increase in dam height. Further, the deadlock over the 422 MW Kishau dam project was resolved, promising Himachal Pradesh substantial annual revenues without any capital investment.
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