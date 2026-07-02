Himachal Pradesh Reclaims Hydroelectric Projects from SJVNL

In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the takeover of three major hydroelectric projects from SJVNL to bolster the state's control over natural resources. The initiative emphasizes the state's commitment to optimizing benefits from its hydropower assets for public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh Reclaims Hydroelectric Projects from SJVNL
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairing a meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered the authorities to reclaim three significant hydroelectric projects from the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL). This strategic shift underscores the state's intent to harness its natural resources for the betterment of its economy and residents.

During a high-level Power department meeting, CM Sukhu mandated the initiation of the takeover process for the Sunni (382 MW), Luhri Stage-I (210 MW), and Dhaulasidh (66 MW) projects. These projects were initially allocated to SJVNL. Sukhu reiterated that hydropower remains the backbone of the state's economy and emphasized the government's resolve to safeguard the public's interest.

The Chief Minister also directed renegotiations over the terms of the 500 MW Duggar project with NHPC, particularly concerning the proposed increase in dam height. Further, the deadlock over the 422 MW Kishau dam project was resolved, promising Himachal Pradesh substantial annual revenues without any capital investment.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026