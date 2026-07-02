The United States And The European Union Expressed Concern On Thursday About Chinas New Law On Ethnic Unity That Went Into Effect This Week And Gives Beijing The Legal Basis To Take Action Against People Outside Its Borders China Passed The Law In March To Create A Shared National Identity Among The Countrys Ethnic Minority Groups

Concerns are mounting as China's ethnic unity law, which came into effect recently, is seen as a potential tool for transnational repression. The law, intended to create a unified national identity among China's minorities, empowers Beijing to hold individuals globally accountable for undermining ethnic unity.

The European Union and the United States have voiced apprehensions, highlighting worries that the legislation could infringe upon the cultural and religious rights of ethnic minorities. They argue that such a law could enable foreign overreach, infringing on international law and threatening the sovereignty of other nations.

China maintains its stance that the law is both legal and justified, asserting its jurisdiction outside its borders to curb actions deemed separatist. Meanwhile, Taiwan remains vigilant, preparing to counter what it perceives as Beijing's coercive measures.