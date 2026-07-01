Isolated Marburg Virus Case Confirmed in Uganda Amid Ebola Surveillance

Africas Top Public Health Agency Said On Wednesday That Ugandan Health Authorities Had Confirmed An Isolated Case Of Marburg Virus Disease

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that Ugandan health officials have confirmed an isolated case of Marburg virus disease amid ongoing Ebola surveillance efforts.

No contacts of the affected individual have shown symptoms, and currently, there are no active cases in the region. Ugandan authorities assure vigilance in monitoring the situation.

Africa CDC remains vigilant in collaborating with Uganda's government to verify all reports and ensure readiness for any necessary response. The last Marburg outbreak in Uganda occurred in 2017.