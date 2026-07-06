Australia's Difficult Struggle Against the H5N1 Bird Flu
New South Wales joins two other Australian states in confirming a case of the H5N1 bird flu. The virus was detected in a migratory seabird, making Australia the last continent to report a mainland case. Earlier, the virus was found on the remote Heard Island.
In a worrying development for public health officials, New South Wales has become the third state in Australia to report a case of the H5N1 bird flu.
The highly pathogenic virus was identified in a migratory seabird found near a coastal town, raising concerns over potential outbreaks elsewhere.
Last month, Australia was the final continent to see a mainland case of this form of avian influenza, although it had been previously detected on Heard Island, a remote sub-Antarctic territory.