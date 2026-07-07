Ebola Outbreak in Congo: A Growing Concern
The Ebola outbreak in Congo remains in its expansion phase with no signs of stabilizing, according to a World Health Organization official. Dr. Anne Ancia emphasized that population movement continues to fuel transmission, indicating the ongoing challenge in managing and controlling the outbreak.
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has not yet reached a stable phase and is still spreading, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) official.
Dr. Anne Ancia, WHO Representative to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reported on Tuesday that the outbreak is unfortunately still in an expansion phase.
She highlighted that attempts to control the virus are challenged by high population mobility, making it difficult to announce any stabilization.
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