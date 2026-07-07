Ebola Outbreak in Congo: A Growing Concern

The Ebola Outbreak In Congo Has Not Yet Stabilised And Is Still Expanding

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has not yet reached a stable phase and is still spreading, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) official.

Dr. Anne Ancia, WHO Representative to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reported on Tuesday that the outbreak is unfortunately still in an expansion phase.

She highlighted that attempts to control the virus are challenged by high population mobility, making it difficult to announce any stabilization.