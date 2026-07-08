New Women’s Health Hub Gives Kiwis Easier Access to Trusted Advice

Women across New Zealand now have a simpler way to access reliable health information after the Government launched a new online Women's Health Hub, bringing practical guidance, trusted resources and expert advice together in one place to help women make informed decisions throughout different stages of life.

A single place for reliable women's health information

The Women's Health Hub has been introduced by Minister for Women Nicola Grigg and Associate Minister of Health Casey Costello to address a concern shared by many women who often struggle to find accurate health information among the large amount of advice available online. Instead of searching across multiple websites, women can now visit one central platform that offers clear information, practical tools and guidance tailored to their changing health needs.

Developed through a partnership between the Ministry for Women and Health New Zealand, the hub has been designed to support women from early adulthood through later life, making it easier to understand common health conditions, recognise when medical attention may be needed and access dependable resources without unnecessary confusion. The platform encourages women to take an active role in managing their health by offering information that is easy to understand and relevant to different life stages.

Helping women prepare for healthcare conversations

The website goes beyond providing health facts by offering practical support that can improve conversations between women and their healthcare providers. It includes guidance on preparing for medical appointments, helping women organise their concerns, understand possible questions to ask and make better use of consultation time.

Educational videos featuring healthcare professionals are also part of the hub, giving women practical advice about health issues that commonly arise during different stages of life. These resources are intended to build confidence, improve awareness and encourage earlier action when symptoms or health concerns appear.

Government representatives said many women have shared that finding trustworthy information at important points in their lives has often been difficult, making this new resource an important step towards improving access to dependable health guidance.

Supporting healthier lives through better information

Although women generally live longer than men, they also spend more years living with poor health, making timely information and preventive care increasingly important. The Government believes providing easier access to reliable health advice can help women recognise changes in their health sooner, seek appropriate care and make informed choices about their wellbeing.

The Women's Health Hub has been created with the goal of making health information easier to access rather than replacing professional medical advice. By bringing together trusted content from official health agencies, the platform offers women a reliable starting point whenever they need guidance, whether they are looking for information about everyday health concerns or preparing for important healthcare decisions.

Officials say the new hub reflects the growing need for accessible, evidence-based health resources that support women throughout every stage of life while encouraging greater confidence in managing their own health and wellbeing.