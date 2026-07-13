Ebola Threat Reaches Germany: American Aid Worker in Isolation

An American citizen infected with the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital. The patient contracted the Bundibugyo variant and is in stable condition. There is no public risk, as isolation measures are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:16 IST
Ebola Threat Reaches Germany: American Aid Worker in Isolation
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  • Country:
  • United States

An American citizen infected with the Ebola virus has been admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital, officials reported on Monday. The patient, who contracted the Bundibugyo variant of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, arrived in the hospital’s isolated unit around 3 a.m. local time.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the individual, involved in humanitarian work in Congo, is in stable condition. Timo Wolf, who oversees the hospital's special isolation unit, reassured the public about the patient’s stability.

According to the hospital, the patient poses no risk to the public thanks to stringent isolation protocols. This incident comes amid a rising number of Ebola cases in Congo, escalating to 1,926 confirmed cases and 702 deaths, with the outbreak expanding to new regions Haut-Uele and Tshopo.

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