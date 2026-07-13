Ebola Outbreak Escalates: Congo's Expanding Health Crisis

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to new regions, prompting increased health concerns. The country's public health institute confirmed the disease has reached Haut-Uele and Tshopo.

The total number of confirmed Ebola cases across the country has climbed to 1,926, with 702 deaths reported. Cases in Tshopo include four infections and two deaths, while Haut-Uele has seen one death. This marks Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak, initially declared on May 15, with significant activity in Ituri province and reported cases in North and South Kivu.

The World Health Organization has indicated the outbreak's real magnitude could be up to four times greater than the data shows, as 80% of new cases have no known connection to existing patients. This revelation underscores the challenges faced in controlling the spread in Tshopo and Haut-Uele, deemed as epidemic zones despite being newly included in official reports.