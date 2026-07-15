Uganda Urged to Strengthen Malaria Care in Schools

Uganda's Ministry of Health has been urged to strengthen malaria case management in schools following concerns over the spread of the Plasmodium falciparum strain, which remains the most common form of malaria in the country. Lawmakers said schools need better healthcare facilities to ensure children receive prompt diagnosis and treatment during periods of increased infections.

Andrew Kaluya, MP for Kigulu County South, told Parliament that the disease is causing growing concern among parents, particularly because it is affecting children under the age of 15. He called on the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure schools have properly equipped sick bays and qualified nurses to manage malaria cases more effectively.

Government steps up school-based malaria response

Research presented during the discussion shows that school-going children play a major role in malaria transmission, carrying asymptomatic infections that contribute to nearly 50 per cent of community cases while also showing partial resistance to treatment.

Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi said Uganda has made significant progress in reducing malaria prevalence, with parasite rates falling from 43 per cent in 2009 to 13 per cent today. He acknowledged that seasonal increases in infections continue to occur between May and July and again from September to November.

Baryomunsi said the Ministry's malaria control programme, working alongside the school health programme, has intensified interventions targeting schools. He added that officials have been instructed to work continuously and that a detailed report on ongoing measures will be presented to Parliament.

School campaign targets high-risk districts

The Ministry has partnered with organisations including Pilgrim Africa to implement the School Malaria Project, which includes indoor residual spraying in classrooms and dormitories in districts with high malaria transmission.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa also encouraged Members of Parliament to participate in Parliament's upcoming malaria awareness walk later this month. He said the event will bring together lawmakers, civil society organisations, diplomats and health professionals to promote malaria prevention and strengthen public awareness across Uganda.