Uganda Seeks Parliament Approval for Shs16.8 Billion Tax Waivers

Uganda's Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has asked Parliament to approve tax waivers worth more than Shs16.8 billion for three organisations experiencing financial difficulties. The requests, presented by Finance Minister Henry Musasizi, were tabled before Parliament during a sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

The proposed tax relief covers the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC), K-Roma Limited, and Ankole Western University. Under Uganda's Tax Procedures Code Act, Parliament must approve any tax remission recommended by the Finance Minister after the Uganda Revenue Authority determines that recovery of the tax is not feasible because of financial hardship.

Financial challenges cited for each applicant

The largest request involves UPPC, which is seeking a waiver of more than Shs13 billion. The Finance Ministry said the state-owned publisher has experienced a sharp decline in revenue over the years, largely because delayed payments from government clients have weakened cash flow. The corporation is also struggling with outdated machinery, making it less competitive against private printing businesses.

The Ministry has also requested a Shs1.8 billion waiver for K-Roma Limited, the producer of Bella Wine. Officials said the company has faced declining sales since the COVID-19 pandemic and is under pressure to develop land allocated at the Namanve Industrial Park to avoid losing the investment site.

Ankole Western University is seeking a Shs1 billion waiver after years of financial setbacks linked to governance disputes, declining student enrolment and the effects of the pandemic. The institution's outstanding debt had reached more than Shs2.8 billion by the end of 2025.

MPs call for greater transparency on tax waivers

Several lawmakers questioned the criteria used to determine which businesses qualify for tax relief. Kalungu County West MP Ssewungu Gonzaga called for a transparent process that would apply fairly to all struggling companies, while Patrick Oshabe, MP for Kassanda North County, sought clarification on the amount requested for UPPC.

Minister Musasizi pledged to provide Parliament with detailed guidelines explaining how taxpayers can qualify for waivers. Deputy Speaker Tayebwa referred the requests to the Parliamentary Committee on Finance for further scrutiny before a final decision is made.