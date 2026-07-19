Canada Imposes Temporary Border Restrictions Over Ebola Concerns

In a decisive move to curb the spread of Ebola, Canada has announced temporary border measures. Starting Monday, July 20, foreigners who have traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the last 21 days will be denied entry into the country, officials said on Sunday.

The Public Health Agency of Canada stated that the new regulation will take effect at 11:59 p.m. EDT, underscoring the urgency of these precautions amid global health concerns.

This development highlights Canada's proactive approach in navigating the complexities of international travel and public health safety during a critical time.