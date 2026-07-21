FDA Reverses Cyclospora Alert in Taylor Farms Lettuce Probe

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was under scrutiny after announcing a false positive result for cyclospora in a sample of Taylor Farms lettuce. This lettuce was connected to a significant outbreak across five states, initially raising public concern.

Following the FDA's initial report, which tied the shredded iceberg lettuce to numerous cases of illness, the agency clarified its error. A comprehensive review revealed no cyclospora presence, prompting a swift retraction of the previous statement.

Taylor Fresh Foods reiterated that its products had not tested positive. Despite the confusion, the firm preemptively recalled lettuce shipments from central Mexico. Federal agencies and the company continue to collaborate to prevent future health risks.