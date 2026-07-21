Ebola Crisis Escalates in DRC

Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have surged to 2,423, with 967 fatalities, according to government figures. The latest report from the public health institute highlights 79 new cases across Ituri and North Kivu provinces, underscoring the intensifying outbreak in these eastern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 03:50 IST
Ebola Crisis Escalates in DRC
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is intensifying, with the total confirmed cases now reaching 2,423. This figure includes 967 deaths, as per recent government data released on Monday.

On Sunday, the country's public health institute reported detecting 79 new Ebola cases. These fresh cases were primarily located in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Health officials are deeply concerned about the rapid escalation in these regions, urging for enhanced response measures to curb the spread of the virus.

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