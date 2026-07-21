Sarpanch's Hunger Strike Highlights Political Tumult in Odisha
Chameli Ojha, a woman Sarpanch from Tikhiri Gram Panchayat, continues her hunger strike outside the Odisha State Legislative Assembly. Ojha demands action against local officials, alleging political interference and abuse. She recently resigned from the BJP and accuses a local MLA of orchestrating false charges and police harassment against her.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation, Chameli Ojha, the woman Sarpanch of Tikhiri Gram Panchayat, continues her indefinite hunger strike for the eighth straight day outside the Odisha State Legislative Assembly. Her protest centers on calls for severe disciplinary measures against the Mahakalapada Block Development Officer and the local Police Inspector-in-Charge.
Ojha, who relinquished her BJP membership on Monday, has voiced serious allegations including political interference, police overreach, and threats to her safety. She claims local MLA animosity since the elections has escalated to police abuses, purportedly ordered by the MLA, leading to her hospitalisation.
Despite once rallying support for the MLA, Ojha alleges coercive demands for political favors post-elections. Her disputes with the MLA reportedly led to false criminal charges and physical assaults by police, exacerbating tensions. She denounces this as a broader issue affecting those statewide, amplifying her protest to represent systemic grievances.
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