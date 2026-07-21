The Lettuce Link: Tracing a Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

There is currently no evidence connecting Mexican-sourced lettuce to a recent cyclosporiasis outbreak in the United States. The outbreak, which led to around 100 hospitalizations, has been traced to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations across five states, but its origin remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:42 IST
The Lettuce Link: Tracing a Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
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  • United States

On Tuesday, Mexico's health minister, David Kershenobich, announced that there is no evidence linking Mexican lettuce to a recent cyclosporiasis outbreak in the United States.

The outbreak, as reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has resulted in approximately 100 hospitalizations due to the parasitic infection. This infection causes severe diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues.

The source of the outbreak has been traced to shredded iceberg lettuce served at several Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. However, the specific origin of the contaminated lettuce remains under investigation.

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