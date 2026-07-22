WHO pushes for wider use of simulation in healthcare training

Healthcare simulation should become a core part of health systems rather than remain limited to individual training programmes, according to experts who gathered at the WHO Academy in Lyon. Representatives from governments, hospitals, universities, professional associations, international organisations and industry partners agreed that simulation has the potential to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve patient safety and prepare health workers for increasingly complex challenges.

The meeting, jointly organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Society for Simulation in Europe (SESAM), brought together more than 80 participants to discuss how simulation can move beyond isolated projects and become a standard feature of healthcare systems worldwide.

Experts call for simulation to become a health system priority

Participants agreed that simulation is no longer just an educational technique used in classrooms or specialist training centres. It has evolved into a practical tool that helps healthcare teams improve clinical skills, strengthen teamwork, prepare for emergencies and enhance the overall quality of patient care.

The discussion reflected a shared belief that the value of simulation is already well established. The greater challenge now lies in ensuring it becomes part of national healthcare planning instead of depending on a small number of local advocates to keep programmes running.

Stronger partnerships seen as the key to lasting change

Delegates said meaningful progress will require governments, healthcare providers, universities, professional societies, international organisations and industry partners to work together more closely. They stressed that simulation should be integrated into workforce development strategies, education systems, national health policies and long-term funding arrangements.

The group also recognised that more evidence and greater awareness among decision-makers will help encourage wider investment, making it easier for health systems to adopt simulation on a larger scale.

Growing healthcare demands increase the need for simulation

WHO Academy Unit Head for Health Learning and Capacity Building, Dr Bart Janssens, described simulation as a strategic tool that goes beyond education by helping build stronger health systems and preparing healthcare workers for real-world situations.

Participants noted that health systems across the world are facing workforce shortages, rising demand for healthcare services and rapidly changing skill requirements. These pressures make practical training methods increasingly important, allowing health professionals to develop confidence and experience before treating patients in real clinical settings.

The meeting concluded that the conversation has shifted from questioning the importance of simulation to finding practical ways to expand, sustain and integrate it into everyday healthcare.

WHO and SESAM to publish joint recommendations

The event marked the beginning of a broader collaboration between WHO and SESAM rather than the conclusion of a single discussion. Over the coming weeks, both organisations will compile the ideas, recommendations and priorities identified during the meeting into a joint report that will outline the next steps for strengthening the role of simulation in healthcare systems worldwide.

The report is expected to guide policymakers, educators and healthcare organisations seeking to make simulation a permanent part of workforce development and patient safety strategies.