WHO celebrates 25 years of expanding access to scientific research

The World Health Organization (WHO) has marked the 25th anniversary of Research4Life, a global partnership that has transformed access to scientific knowledge for researchers, educators, healthcare professionals and policymakers across low- and middle-income countries. What began as a small pilot project has grown into one of the world's largest collaborations dedicated to making scientific research more accessible and helping countries strengthen their research capacity.

The milestone reflects a quarter-century of efforts to reduce knowledge gaps by giving institutions affordable or free access to trusted scientific publications while helping researchers become active contributors to global science.

Research4Life grows into a global knowledge network

Research4Life was launched in 2001 as a three-year WHO-led initiative with support from just six publishing partners. Over the years, it has expanded into a partnership involving more than 185 publishers and organisations, serving institutions in more than 120 countries.

Today, more than 12,000 institutions have access to over 250,000 journals, books and research databases from leading publishers around the world. This broad access has enabled universities, hospitals and research centres to strengthen scientific work and support evidence-based decisions in healthcare and public policy.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Sylvie Briand said the initiative has evolved from addressing gaps in health information to becoming a global movement focused on research equity.

Programme helps researchers publish and collaborate

Independent studies show that Research4Life has delivered measurable benefits beyond improving access to scientific literature. The programme has increased research publishing by as much as 75 per cent, while participation in international clinical trials has grown by more than 20 per cent.

The partnership has also created greater opportunities for women researchers, with publication rates rising by up to 30 per cent in countries facing the greatest barriers to scientific participation.

Alongside providing access to publications, Research4Life offers training, publishing support and collaborative programmes that help researchers develop the skills, professional networks and experience needed to produce and share high-quality scientific work.

New challenges shape the next phase

WHO said the global research landscape continues to change, bringing new opportunities as well as fresh challenges. While the growth of open science has made research more widely available, many researchers still struggle to publish their work because of article processing charges and other publishing costs. Through its 2030 Strategy, Research4Life is focusing on reducing these barriers so that researchers from every region can both access scientific evidence and contribute to global knowledge.

WHO believes addressing these challenges will help ensure scientific research remains a shared global resource that benefits countries regardless of their income level while strengthening international collaboration in health, education and sustainable development.